Plattsburgh Mayor credits quick response to mild COVID-19 spread in City

Plattsburgh Mayor, Colin Read, credits social distancing efforts and media outlets for their roll in flattening the curve.

With about 40 total cases in Clinton County, and only one person testing positive for the coronavirus yesterday, Mayor Read says that by acting quick and getting the word out, people were informed and took things seriously. The mayor has also implemented several “voluntary” policies, such as a curfew, and has been calling upon State Officials to mandate these policies.

“I give the credit to everybody who’s really exercised really good social distancing, and their wearing masks like this, as simple as this, in our region as well and I think that’s making all of the difference to make sure we’re not accelerating ahead like these other communities are. So i’m very, very grateful, for everything everybody has done to make this happen in the City of Plattsburgh.”

Mayor Read estimates that the early response taken by residents in the city has saved one to two thousand lives so far.