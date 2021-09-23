Plattsburgh mayor pro tem publicly accuses mayor of bullying; mayor disputes allegation

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest denies a public accusation from Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Gibbs that he has bullied her and the other members of the Common Council.

Gibbs, a Democrat representing Ward 3 on the council, must step in and perform the mayor’s job duties if he is unavailable. Twice in September, she has asked for Plattsburgh’s 2022 police and code enforcement budget proposals to be shared with her and two other Common Council members.

Mayor Rosenquest has denied both requests. During the September 16 council meeting, he told Gibbs that there are no budget proposals yet for any city departments because he hasn’t proposed them.

“But the departments have,” she said. “I mean, I saw them with the Fire Department and —

“The departments have sent their requested budgets in, but I have proposed nothing at this point,” the mayor interrupted.

Gibbs chuckled and said, “So, that’s no?”

The mayor noted the requests for each department will be available at public budget hearings taking place next week.

Gibbs accuses Rosenquest of following her out of City Hall after the September 16 meeting and confronting her on the front steps. In an email that she sent Tuesday night, she wrote in part:

“Raising his voice and aggressively pointing his accusatory finger at me, the Mayor proceeded to berate me for my requests for information. He stated my repeated inquiries for information were overreaching and inappropriate. He claims all my requests for information have been fulfilled. That is a patently untrue statement.”

The mayor disputed Councilor Gibbs’s account of the interaction in an interview on Thursday.

“It was more about — what’s going on here? Why does this keep coming up? This question was answered on a number of occasions regarding the budget process — the Mayor’s budget process — that we’re currently in right now,” he said.

Rosenquest and Gibbs agree that they have a contentious relationship. Gibbs also writes, in part:

“Mayor Rosenquest is trying to bully the Plattsburgh City Council into submission. I won’t tolerate bullies. …Mayor Rosenquest’s attempts to manipulate the situation and create a false narrative that I am the problem are troubling, at the very least.”

Rosenquest said he understands Councilor Gibbs’s frustrations. He asked last week for mediation sessions to be arranged so that they might be able to clear the air.

“I sent an email this morning to solidify that, and to make that request of our Corporation Counsel and our (Employee Assistance Program) coordinator,” the mayor said. “I included Councilor Gibbs on that message as well.”

Gibbs was not available for an interview Thursday to address the remarks Rosenquest made for this story.