Plattsburgh NY taking preventative action against coronavirus

With cases of Coronavirus continuing to grow in the North Country, Mayor Colin Reed of Plattsburgh, is wasting no time in trying to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Although Governor Andrew Cuomo has mandated that all New Yorkers work from home, Mayor Reed assures us that the city’s essential services will run as usual, but with some extra precautions.

He suggests running multiple shifts with smaller crews to make this work. “What we will try to do though, is work more in shifts, try to work having our essential service employees not working next to each other. Instead having individual employees independently working.”

The mayor has established an emergency response program, as well as a city wide information and help line, which will take concerns and questions regarding the Coronavirus. The phone number for that is (518) 324-CITY, and that number will be accessible 24/7.

Also, to take the strain off of first responders, Mayor Reed plans to add resources. “Strengthening the staffing for our police and fire departments, putting on the second ambulance as well.”

His advice to the citizens of Plattsburgh? Follow the orders given by Governor Cuomo and stay inside unless necessary. “If that means a little bit of sacrifice on us as individuals at times, maybe if even for quite a while. But it’s going to be well worth it when we realize our communities are going to be coming out of this much stronger at the end.”

