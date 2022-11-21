May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971.

Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again.

“When a park, a building, a structure, something is named after something, often, people can drive around and not necessarily remember who is that person behind the naming of things,” said Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor.

The story begins on Dale Avenue, after Currier’s grandchildren wanted to play baseball.

“We lived in the town, my neighbor lived in the city, we couldn’t play in the city, Beekmantown didn’t have a league,” said Diane Walker, granddaughter of May Currier. “So my grandparents stepped in and donated that property on Dale Avenue, built up a field, a playground, and then a new building next door which was there home, my grandmother had some art classes in the basement.”

The re-dedication also involved the unveiling of new playground equipment, with the parks focus being creativity, music, and inclusive play.

“It’s actually pretty surreal, to think that 50 years later, we’re still celebrating her, and celebrating her even more now with all of this beautiful renovation of the property,” Walker said.

Walker said her grandmother could find a location to host events just about anywhere in Plattsburgh, including at an old school house, where they would have a big Christmas party every year.

“Every single kid was special to her, and she just had a huge heart, and I think that’s the thing that I admire the most about her,” she said.

Walker said Currier didn’t do the work alone though; her husband Gene made May’s ideas happen with his skills as a contractor.

Walker hopes people remember what her grandmother meant to the Plattsburgh community when they use the new equipment at the park.