Plattsburgh parks reopen, but certain activities remain off-limits

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Parks have reopened across the City of Plattsburgh, but during his daily briefing on Monday, Mayor Colin Read said there’s some limitations on what parkgoers can do.

“Our city parks are open, but not for swimming, as we don’t have the staff at this time,” Mayor Read said. “Refrain from games and activities that require close contact like basketball or football, or using equipment you must share. keep six feet of seperation and don’t congreagate in parking lots, etcetera.”

There has been an increase of over 50 percent in positive COVID-19 cases this month in Clinton County. 36 have been confirmed since May 1. Mayor read has emphasized that many of them could’ve been easily prevented.

“The numbers are partly because of an increase in testing, but also partly by some flagrant misuse by a small number of people that have now been quarantined,” Mayor Read said. “The city, sheriffs and state police counterparts are watching this.”

Read echoed Governor Cuomo’s sentiment that opposition to wearing masks is “trivial” relative to the risk of not wearing one.

Essex County, Franklin County and Clinton County saw no increase in positive cases on Monday.

New York as a whole, however, reported an additional 1,249 cases. It brings the statewide total to 362,764.

The rate of testing in Clinton County has been on a steady increase, particularly in the last two weeks.