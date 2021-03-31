Plattsburgh passes police reform plan, meeting state deadline

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all municipalities in the Empire State that have their own police agency to pass a law enforcement reform plan by midnight Thursday night. If they don’t, they lose eligibility for future state funding.

Plattsburgh has met that state-imposed deadline with a little more than 24 hours to spare. However, the Common Council has made some last-minute tweaks to the plan in the process.

Plattsburgh resident Thomas O’Keefe worked in law enforcement for 36 years. The longtime former Customs & Border Protection officer wanted to make sure that the Lake City’s police reform plan accounted for implicit bias.

“I used to tell my boss all the time — in the time it takes me to blink my eye, I can make a decision that either takes a life or gives my own,” O’Keefe said. “I’m just saying, let’s make sure — I know I have biases! I have prejudice. I’ve learned to exorcise them over the years.”

“It does include implicit bias training and explicit bias training, and addressing the concerns that you’ve addressed,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest replied. “I appreciate — and even though you did send your comments in after the public comment session ended, we have included them into the public record.”

For Americans in a mental health crisis, police are often the first point of contact because crisis services are lacking in much of the country. Many communities have crisis intervention teams in which law enforcement, mental health professionals and addiction experts work together. Plattsburgh’s reform plan endorses the creation of one, and a Common Council member made an eleventh-hour amendment to that recommendation.

“As a high priority, the city will explore with the various authorities mentioned above a shared services agreement in which all local law enforcement agencies have access to the CIT,” Councilor Mike Kelly said while reading his suggested language into the record. “Correspondingly, also as a high priority, the city will consult with the Clinton County Mental Health Department on the possibility of developing a county-wide CIT.”

“I believe, certainly, that because of the number of law enforcement agencies that do cover the City of Plattsburgh, that this being a shared service would make the most sense,” Mayor Rosenquest said.

Before unanimously approving the reform plan, the council voted to add the shared services agreement language and other relatively minor alterations Kelly suggested. The plan also includes recommendations for the Plattsburgh Police to adopt body cameras and use the concept of community policing more widely.