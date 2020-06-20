Plattsburgh police investigate several drug overdoses, one was fatal

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Police are investigating what appears to be a dangerous trend in the North Country; a series of drug overdoses, one of which was deadly.

Police say they have responded to six calls since June 12, and there were more overdoses outside of Plattsburgh.

Narcan was used in at least 5 cases.

Police say traces of fentanyl have been found in drugs recently seized including cocaine, crack cocaine, synthetic drugs and marijuana.

“While this most potent Opioid is from away, it is coming to roost here. I am grateful that our police and fire and other trained community first responders are able to get to these unfortunate victims so quickly. That shows another face of our public safety network that saves lives below the radar screen in these troubling times,” Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said.

If you know anything that could help police, call (518) 563-3411.