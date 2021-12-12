If you need to call the Plattsburgh Police Department for any reason other than an emergency, you won’t be able to reach them at their usual number.

City officials said on Sunday that a downed tree has taken all municipal phone lines down with it. Until further notice, the police are using (518) 726-0794 as a temporary non-emergency number.

In the event of a busy signal, the department recommends dialing repeatedly until you get through. However, 911 emergency phone service in the Lake City is still working.