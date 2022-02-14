Plattsburgh, NY — The search for a new police chief has resumed. According to Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, the City of Plattsburgh received new guidance about the qualifications for the position and the New York State Department of Civil Service had deemed that several candidates who had applied should not have been approved.

“My office received a call last week from Clinton County Civil Service stating that their prior interpretation of the law was superseded by the New York State Department of Civil Service such that they approved candidates for the position they should not have,” says Rosenquest. “Since then we’ve been in direct contact with the local and state Civil Service offices to get a better understanding of where this breakdown happened and what our next steps should be.”

Previously, the City of Plattsburgh had received over 50 applications for the position. The applications went through an approval process by the Clinton County Civil Service, and then given to the Selection Committee. The selection process narrowed down the applicants to two potential candidates, and the Mayor chose Vermont State Police Captain Mike Manley to be the next police chief, however, the Common Council voted down the pick.

“Based on this recently revised guidance from Civil Service, the position has been reopened with this new criteria and we’re going back out to search. From my understanding there are at least 4-5 candidates who have applied and have been qualified for the open competitive test based on Civil Service’s new criteria,” says Rosenquest.

“Looking forward, I anticipate a much smoother selection process with members of the Selection Committee and the Common Council. My goal remains the same: find a new Chief of Police who has a strong balance between command, administrative, and management experience. It’s crucial our next Chief has the member’s respect and can instill the culture change that’s desperately needed in this department.”