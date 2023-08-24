Plattsburgh has seen quite a few boil water notices lately, which has some people upset.

Waking up with no water can be frustrating. That’s exactly what happened to many people on Johnson Avenue in Plattsburgh on Thursday.

The city said they’ve been doing valve replacements, and that’s why the water was shut off.

Residents like Tina Smith said this has been happening rather frequently, and it appears it may be time to think about updating the entire water system.

Smith also said that she has had to deal with brown water, as well.

City officials said that there are a three main factors impacting the water supply and recent boil notices.

As the city works to complete the Margaret Street project, crews are having to replace an entire water system. Two water mains recently broke. There are valve replacements happening, which automatically triggers a boil water notice.

The city did not comment on the age of the system, or whether a total replacement was in the near future.