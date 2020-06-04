Plattsburgh residents present petition, “Vote No On Prime”

(PLATTSBURGH, NY) – On Thursday afternoon, residents met on the Plattsburgh City Hall steps to announce that the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition has filed a petition with the New York Supreme Court.

The goal of this petition is to terminate what they say to be is an unlawful giveaway of public waterfront land to Prime Plattsburgh LLC.

Residents say the project will poorly impact downtown, parking in the city and waterfront access.

“The current proposal that Prime has on the table is far more building space, far less public space than anyone had envisioned during the DRI process” said Scott Allen the President of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition.

After thousands of residents signed the petition, the mayor of Plattsburgh, Colin Read, stated that there has been over one hundred meetings discussing this project to make sure every aspect of this was considered.

He also said he has faith in the process and hopes the outcome of the project is good for everyone in the community.