Plattsburgh sets new water & sewer rates, effective immediately

The Plattsburgh Common Council did not hold any discussion Thursday night of a new local law that it passed about water and sewer rates. The new rates take effect immediately. At its November 21 meeting, environmental manager Jonathan Ruff told the council the city’s water fund is operating at a deficit of about $600,000 per year. “The larger users in particular — how much demand do they have the potential to exert on a system? We might have some users who don’t use a lot of water, but we have to be prepared to supply them with a lot of water, maybe for a fire,” he said.

Under the new rate schedule, the first for the city in a decade, anyone who uses 17,000 gallons of water or fewer per month will see a reduction in their gross water rate. “The fixed fee is going to escalate upward based on service size, and it’s going to be designed to, for now, bring this budget into balance,” Ruff said on November 21.

To reduce fuel consumption and carbon monoxide emissions, the council also passed an anti-idling policy for city vehicles. There are exceptions for police. Councilor Rachelle Armstrong asked for this policy. At her final meeting as a council member, she was asked why the policy would apply only to municipal vehicles instead of all vehicles. “We’re a very small entity, five square miles, and it might cause a little bit of difficulty with incoming vehicles having to adhere to a policy specific to a small entity,” she said.

Mayor Colin Read also publicly unveiled OpenGov. It’s a cloud-based records software tool that will store all of the Lake City’s financial data in one place. OpenGov will also allow city staff members to update the information in real time, and anyone from the public who wishes to look at the data may do so. “We’re optimistic that when all the finances close this year, we’re going to be left with probably a larger surplus this year than we anticipated,” the mayor said while examining the revenue and expense figures within the software.

OpenGov should be fully implemented next month. Mayor Read added that city staff are confident the information within it is accurate, saying that they’re continuing to look for more ways within OpenGov to present all of it.