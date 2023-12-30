A street in Plattsburgh that had to close until further notice because of a water main break is open again.

A water main broke on Broad Street shortly before 9:00 Friday morning. It forced Lake City officials to close the street from Cornelia Street to Draper Avenue. The affected section re-opened to traffic Saturday morning.

At the same time that the street was forced to close, the Plattsburgh Department of Public Works also issued a boil-water order for parts of Broad Street and portions of Ollivetti Place. That order was still in effect Saturday night.

This story will be updated once the boil-water order is lifted.