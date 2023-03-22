Plattsburgh’s Town Supervisor Michael Cashman has announced he will seek reelection to a third term.

Cashman was first elected in 2015 at the age of 34, making him the youngest supervisor in the town’s history.

In his announcement on YouTube, Cashman said if re-elected, it will be his final term in order to allow others to seek leadership roles in Plattsburgh.

Cashman said he has unfinished business he would address in a third term.

“The Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project to honor our veterans, our $24 million water capital plan is well underway and we’re near stages of completion for that project,” he said, “But we also want to continue to keep the town in a strong position financially.”

So far, no one has said they will challenge Cashman, a Democrat.