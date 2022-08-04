Plattsburgh, NY — Three weeks have passed since Monique Yanulavich was found stabbed to death and two weeks since anyone has reportedly seen the prime suspect, Larry M. Hicks Jr. of Tabor City, North Carolina. New information about Hicks’ past has surfaced and New York State Police have confirmed that Hicks is also the same individual convicted of strangling his sister-in-law more than 20 years ago.

The last time anyone reported seeing Hicks was on July 21, when he was spotted getting onto a bus in Corpus Christi, Texas, bound for Brownsville on the Southern U.S. border. Hicks is wanted for second degree murder in the stabbing death of Yanulavich.

This is not the first time he’s being charged with murder. In 2005, Hicks was arrested for strangling Michelle Jacobs Suggs back in 2001. Hicks was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a key witness rescinded their testimony, and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

The crime happened in Darlington County, South Carolina, and people there still remember how it impacted Suggs’ family.

“It destroyed him, to see a grown man crying like that knowing what had happened,” shared one resident.

Another person from the area spoke about the murder charges from 20 years ago and believes Hicks is still dangerous. “It was a very evil feeling around this man, you can feel it, it shook my spirits is the best way I can say he makes me nervous just talking about him, when you see him he’s the person you duck away from in stores because he scares me.”

New York State Police say Hicks is from North Carolina and that he went there and to South Carolina after Yanaluvich’s murder. Family members of Suggs confirm that, saying they saw Hicks in his hometown of Hartsville, SC, for an unrelated funeral and that he was clean shaven with a haircut.

Meanwhile in Plattsburgh, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman thanks the officers for their hard work involving the investigation, and wants people to take any preventative measures they can.

“Evil always looms, but it’s how we as a community can look out for one another,” said Cashman. “It seems like a simple statement, but the actions are powerful, if you see something say something.”

There are no further updates on his whereabouts, but the Brownsville Police Department has released his image to the public to see if anyone comes in contact with him.