Plattsburgh taking preventative action to keep Coronavirus at bay

While there are lots of cases in the state of New York, Plattsburgh and surrounding Clinton County have no reported cases yet, and they aim on keeping it that way.

But despite the absence of cases in the area, that doesn’t mean that nearby CVPH is not preparing. Recently, they have cancelled any CVPH sponsored events in the near future, in an effort to keep people from gathering in large groups.

Currently, teams are working to fine tune plans to appropriately screen for Coronavirus and treat those who are positive and require hospitalization

“Most people who get this virus will get over it, with no need to come to a hospital. And the way we’re going to limit spread, is to get that message out to people, that most people get over this. Stay home,” says Dr. Kieth Collins of CVPH.

Officials are also urging people to remember that the greater majority of people do not need to be hospitalized, and to consult your primary care doctor. They say this will help keep people out of the emergency rooms who don’t need to be, and to further reduce the spread of Coronavirus.