The Target store at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh is doing business as usual again after an e-mailed threat forced an evacuation Saturday night.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says security guards at the store notified them at about 7:30 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies, New York State Police and FBI personnel determined the threat was not credible. A bomb-sniffing dog searched the store and did not find anything suspicious.

Police say the sender claimed to represent the LGBTQ+ community and wrote about being upset with recent operational decisions the company has made. Target recently removed some Pride merchandise from its shelves after threats against its employees.

Along with the Plattsburgh store, authorities say the threat was directed at three other Target stores in Vermont and New Hampshire. Vermont’s lone Target store is at the University Mall in South Burlington. The company has nine stores in the Granite State, including one in West Lebanon.