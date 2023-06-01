For Ron Howard, removing waste from the streets of Plattsburgh has been his life’s work, as he’s been a truck driver for nearly 40 years, including 19 with Casella Waste Systems.

Now he’s being recognized, by winning honorable mention for the 2023 Driver of the Year by the National Waste and Recycling Association.

The award is based on Howard’s safety record, overall job performance, and customer referrals.

Ron was nominated by his supervisors and co-workers at Casella. “It makes me feel good, knowing that I did a great job,” Howard said.

Howard was chosen out of nearly 800 applicants and says his attention to safety goes back to the beginning of his career.

“When I did construction, my cousin always wanted things done just right and safely, and it just carried on for the different companies I worked for, and I guess I just wanted to be that way,” said Howard.

Howard said he tries to teach the other drivers at the company and be a mentor as much as he can, so they don’t mess up afterwards.

“He is someone that the guys look up to each day that they’re out there,” said Bill Meyers, Market Area manager for Casella. “Ronnie does it the right way, doesn’t take any shortcuts, he’s willing to take the time to take care of his customers, but more importantly be safe on the road.”

Howard was recognized for his service at an awards breakfast at WasteExpo in New Orleans back in May, which is said was a great experience to meet the other nationally recognized drivers and new people in his industry.