Plattsburgh trying to beat the clock with police reform plan

Time is running out for New York cities and towns to create and pass blueprints for police reform. Discussions in this vein have been taking place in Plattsburgh since last summer. The largest remaining step is the transformation of a citizens’ panel’s recommendations into a formal action plan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a police reform executive order last June in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Plattsburgh’s reform plan was not on a Common Council committee’s agenda Thursday night, but a council member brought it up.

“It’s my understanding that we need those recommendations implemented by April 1st or we’ll lose state funding,” Ward 5 Councilor Patrick McFarlin said. “So, I was just wondering where we’re at on that.” McFarlin understands correctly; eligibility for future state funding is at stake here.

Last month, a citizens’ panel released 20 recommendations for the Plattsburgh Police. Those suggestions include body cameras, burnout prevention strategies and more robust training. Mayor Chris Rosenquest reminded that a group is meeting right now to form an action plan based upon the citizens’ panel report.

“We are meeting again tomorrow and again on Saturday to continue that work of putting plans against the recommendations,” he said.

Ideally, an action plan might be ready by the end of the Saturday meeting. However, even if it is, the plan won’t be up for a Common Council vote just yet.

“We are going to also get into this topic in a lot more detail on Monday during the Public Safety Committee (meeting),” Rosenquest said. “There is an agenda item specifically to discuss this.”

There will be a public feedback period of at least a week before any vote, with the goal of passage — and submission to Albany — by Thursday night, April 1 at the latest.

The mayor concluded Thursday night’s Finance & Community Development Committee meeting by referring to his recent coronavirus self-isolation.

“All right; this meeting is adjourned,” Rosenquest said. “Thanks, folks — and, back at work tomorrow, right? I’m back in the office.”

Early last week, the mayor tweeted that his son had to quarantine for ten days due to COVID-19 exposure, adding that he and his wife would also stay home. That ten-day isolation period has now ended.