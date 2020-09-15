Plattsburgh walkway ‘bridges’ community once again

A bridge doesn’t seem like a big deal, but for the students and residents of Plattsburgh, it is. The walkway situated over the Saranac River has been closed for the last three years forcing all who use it to make a major detour. Assistant Superintendent for Business at the Plattsburgh City School district says a failed response from the city led to the original issue.

“The unwillingness of the mayor and the common council to properly repair or maintain the bridge led the district to take on this great responsibility, this endeavour.”

Plattsburgh was not alone, with help from state politicians, they were able to continue on with the repairs.

“The district received $400,000 in state funding from Senator Little, and another $50,000 from Assemblyman Jones. Without their support this project would not have been possible ”

While the Plattsburgh City School District did offer students bus passes for the time being, those who still chose to walk home were certainly affected by the closure.Madalyn, a Junior at the Highschool says not only did her walk to school become longer, she also felt that her safety was compromised.

“It worried my mom too, walking to and from school took thirty minutes rather than taking the bridge which was a lot shorter.”

Although the City of Plattsburgh had not part in helping to fix or fund the bridge repairs, they did however, provide new LED lights to illuminate the path as part of a grant for more energy efficient lighting. Baroody says he’s excited to watch students use the bridge for years to come.