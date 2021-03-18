Plattsburgh well positioned to meet state-imposed police reform deadline

Every local government entity in the Empire State that operates a police force has to meet an impending deadline if it wants to remain eligible for state funding. Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed the deadline on them in an executive order last June.

They need to pass a police reform plan and submit it to Albany within the next two weeks. Plattsburgh released the draft of its own blueprint on Tuesday, which was the day after the Common Council Public Safety Committee had its most recent meeting.

“And public comment is encouraged, and ends at the close of the day March 23rd, which is Tuesday,” Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs said. She chairs the Public Safety Committee.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest noted that some people in the Lake City have already jumped at the chance to offer their views. “We are getting public comments in now,” he said. “We’ll review all public comments and then make adjustments to the plan, as appropriate, and then present the final product to the council for adoption.”

The plan contains the exact same list of 20 recommendations a citizens’ review panel presented last month. The first one is to allow the review panel to continue to meet so that it can help implement all the other recommendations. Adoption of body cameras, more widespread community policing and more robust training are just a few of those.

“Please visit our website; I believe there’s a link on our Facebook page and I’ll make sure of that, and with the Twitter feed, and I’ll make sure those links are up on those social channels,” the mayor said. “I’m feeling pretty confident, after the first round of the committee that created the plan, that we are on track to submit for the 1st.”

Rosenquest also mentioned Thursday evening that he’d received his first coronavirus vaccine dose earlier in the day. His son recently had to stay home for ten days because of potential COVID-19 exposure, which led the mayor and his wife to do the same.