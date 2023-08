Plattsburgh, NY – A Plattsburgh woman is faces numerous charges after police say she she intentionally rammed her vehicle into the Plattsburgh City Motel on Route 9.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Tenaya Kadimi, 38, endangered people at the scene of the July 26 incident, but no injuries were reported.

Kadimi faces three felony charges, including attempted first-degree assault, and three misdemeanors.