Plattsburgh, NY – In March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt on Plattsburgh’s Amtrak station. But on April 3rd, trains in the North Country will be hitting the tracks once again.

“Well the reaction is two words. At last,” said Garry Douglas, the President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

“I think anybody who suggests it isn’t good news is mistaken because it is good news,” said Dr. Christopher Kirkey, the Director of the study of Canada.

“I’m actually very happy it’s opening,” said Ivonne Diaz, a student at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Amtrak’s Adirondack line will once again run all the way to Montreal, with stops in Port Kent, Plattsburgh, and Rouses Point.

Business leaders are excited about how it would boost tourism.

“It is an inviting additional choice for how to come from the Adirondacks, whether by Canadians or by down staters in the New York metro region,” said Douglas.

It’s also another link between the United State and Canada that was lost due to the pandemic.

“It personifies the connections between Canada and the United States and between Quebec and New York. To reestablish that tangible link is symbolically so important,” said Dr. Kirkey.

For some local college students, it’s a way to get home to New York City.

“It’s a little bit more reliable for me than taking Greyhound, taking the school bus. Amtrak is a much more comfortable situation for traveling down to the city for break,” said Eliasar Perez, a student at SUNY Plattsburgh.

“finding out that Amtrak has opened. It gives me more of an opportunity to go home more often and go home for easter at a lower price, which is amazing,” said Diaz.

Before being shut down, the Adirondack line was seeing its ridership go up. It may take some time to get its pre-pandemic demand.