In the City of Plattsburgh, the Margaret Street project has hit a major milestone, the half-way point.

Mayor, Chris Rosenquest says the project may even be a bit ahead of schedule, but he’s not “counting his chickens yet.”

Either way, Rosenquest says the project is on track to meet the expected completion date in Spring.

Crews are laying hard surfaces such as curbs, sidewalks and asphalt this week and next.