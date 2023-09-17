New Hampshire State Police are searching for witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash in Grafton County.

The crash took place shortly before 12:00 noon Sunday on East Side Road in Wentworth. Troopers believe the bike of Herbert Link, Jr.; 61, of Plymouth went down while he was following a curve. Link was thrown from the motorcycle and died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.

There were no passengers, and no other vehicles were involved. If you were in the area at the time of the crash, NHSP is asking you to send the investigating trooper an email.