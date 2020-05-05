Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in Newport Shooting

NEWPORT, Vt. – Two people are dead, and one wounded after an early morning shooting in the Northeast Kingdom.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. on School Street, in Newport.

Vermont State Police say Kevin Atkins, 38, was shot and killed. His wife, Nicole Atkins, 29, is in stable condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

Police say the evidence indicates that Paul Brown, 51, Nicole’s stepfather, shot the couple before killing himself early Monday morning. All three lived inside the home.

A motive is not yet known.

Autopsies on Kevin Atkins and Paul Brown are scheduled.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Newport Police, or the Vermont State Police.