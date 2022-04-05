St. Johnsbury, VT — On Sunday, Vermont State Police started to investigate the death on an inmate at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and received immediate medical attention but was later pronounced dead.

The inmate, 29-year-old Dustin Dunkling of St. Albans, had been booked for a violation of probation on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was alone and died by suicide. An autopsy is currently pending to confirm the cause and manner of death.