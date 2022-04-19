Morgan, VT — At around 11:45 am on Tuesday, Vermont State Police were notified that two men had been seen in a canoe on the lake before the canoe overturned. The witness claims that the men began to swim towards the shore but were seen going under the water and did not resurface.

First-responders from the area were unable to locate the men. Members of the VSP, including the SCUBA Team and airboats, are responding to the scene. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.