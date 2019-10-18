Police arrest college student in Dummerston hit and run

Vermont State Police have made an arrest following a hit and run crash Saturday in Dummerston.

Troopers arrested Jakob Morrissey, 21, of Philadelphia.

Police say Morrissey hit a man who was walking north in the breakdown lane of Route 5. Jeffrey Dorsey, 53, of Putney was thrown over the guardrail but was able to climb back to the edge. Dorsey told police the driver did initially get out of the car and denied hitting him. He said he was going to get help, but never returned, according to Dorsey.

Morrissey was apparently seen minutes later pulling into a Sunoco gas station with a shattered windshield and broken mirror.

Police say people did stop to help Dorsey, who was sent to the hospital with possible broken bones and a potential back injury.

Police are crediting help from the public and social media in making the arrest.

Jakob Morrissey is a Landmark College student, he’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He’s due in court in December.