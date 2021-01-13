Police: Stowe man admits setting eight fires that caused more than $1.5 million in damages

The Stowe Police Department and the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit have arrested 62 year-old Jeffrey Nolan of Stowe for intentionally setting eight fires. Nolan admitted to setting the fires between the years 2019 and 2021.

The eight blazes have burned businesses, buildings, and private property. The latest fire took place this past Thursday at the Stowe Cable Vision Building. Investigators say the fires totaled more than 1.5 million dollars in damage.

Nolan is set to appear in court later today.