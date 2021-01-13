Police: Stowe man admits setting eight fires that caused more than $1.5 million in damages

Local News

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

The Stowe Police Department and the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit have arrested 62 year-old Jeffrey Nolan of Stowe for intentionally setting eight fires. Nolan admitted to setting the fires between the years 2019 and 2021.

The eight blazes have burned businesses, buildings, and private property. The latest fire took place this past Thursday at the Stowe Cable Vision Building. Investigators say the fires totaled more than 1.5 million dollars in damage.

Nolan is set to appear in court later today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog