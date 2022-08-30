Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department have identified and arrested Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury for her involvement in the shooting at Perkins Pier on August 22. Mobbs was arrested in Waterbury for 3 counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility with a $25,000 bail.

This incident was the 22nd gunfire incident in Burlington. No one has been reported injured. Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Chenette at (802) 540-2271.