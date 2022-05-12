The Vermont State Police is asking for help locating 41-year-old Jermaine A. Morris of Jeffersonville, who was involved in a “road rage” incident on April 18. Morris allegedly physically assaulted the other driver and fired multiple rounds while attempting to chase the victim in his vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morris on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment, Negligent Operation, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon During a Commission of a Felony, and Negligent Use of a Gun.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802) 878-7111 or to leave an anonymous tip online here.