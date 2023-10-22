Vermont State Police want to hear from potential witnesses to what may have been an attempted abduction of two children in Swanton.

A 13-year-old and an 11-year-old were walking on Hog Island Road at about 1:00 p.m. Sunday. A man with gray or white hair reportedly drove up to them in a tan sedan that had a dented body. Troopers say he offered them a ride as well as candy. The children turned him down, and the man drove away without further incident.

If you were in the area at the time, troopers are asking you to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.