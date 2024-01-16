Orleans, VT – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Subway in Orleans on Monday.

The man is said to have entered the store on Railroad Avenue just after 6 p.m. wearing a mask. He allegedly demanded money from the register before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Security cameras captured a picture of a man wearing a red hooded jacket.

Unidentified man accused of robbing Subway

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.