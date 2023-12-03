The Hinesburg Police Department is working with federal agents to look into the discovery of a gun at a school.

Chief Anthony Cambridge says this was at the Hinesburg Community School on Route 116. Children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade attend the school. The chief says the gun was found Friday morning, as was some contraband that he didn’t identify.

He adds that his department is working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives to investigate the incident. The two agencies are also working to uncover more information about a car crash that took place at the intersection of Route 116 and Silver Street sometime Thursday night.

This story will be updated as new details become available.