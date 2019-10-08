Vermont State Police identify four officers involved in fatal shooting in Rutland

Vermont State Police are back in Salisbury and Rutland investigating the possible homicide of a man found dead Tuesday, just hours after Rutland City police shot and killed Christopher G. Louras, the 33-year-old son of former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

Police say the two deaths may be related, but have not commented on how.

Vermont State Police said four officers who fired on Louras have been placed on leave per standard procedure. They were identified as:

Rutland City Police Sgt. Adam Lucia;

Rutland City Sgt. Kenneth Mosher;

Rutland City Cpl. Elias Anderson;

Rutland Town Police Deputy Chief Ted Washburn.

The Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle used by Christopher Louras, 33, of Rutland during an exchange of gunfire with police Tuesday morning.

The identity of the man, who was found off Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury has not yet been released. An autopsy is expected today in Burlington. An autopsy is also planned for Louras.

Troopers with the Crime Scene Search Unit arrived in Salisbury at about 9 a.m. Wednesday to try and put together the pieces.

Vermont State Police were in Salisbury early Wednesday to investigate a possible homicide that may be related to Tuesday’s police shooting in Rutland.

Louras was fatally wounded in a Tuesday morning shoot-out with police after he allegedly fired at the Rutland City Police building, then led officers on a high-speed chase. Louras was shot in the exchange of gunfire in a parking lot off Evelyn Street. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Rutland Medical Center.

The four officers involved in the fatal shooting have been put on leave. Vermont State Police said their names will likely be released Wednesday.



