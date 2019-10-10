Motive sought in Rutland police shooting, homicide in Salisbury

Vermont State Police were in Salisbury early Wednesday to investigate a possible homicide that may be related to Tuesday’s police shooting in Rutland.

Vermont State Police are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the violent deaths of two men who were cousins in Rutland and Salisbury earlier this week.

Police have identified the man found shot to death in Salisbury on Tuesday as 34–year-old Nicholas Louras — the cousin of Christopher Louras, 33, who was killed in a shootout with police in Rutland earlier in the day.

Police said Nicholas Louras’ death is a homicide. His body was found off Lake Dunmore Road. Hours earlier, police say Christopher Louras — son of former Rutland Mayor Chris Louras — fired multiple rounds from an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle as he drove past the Rutland Police Department.

An state trooper looks inside the vehicle of Christopher Louras, who died Tuesday in a shootout with Rutland police following a high-speed pursuit.

Louras then led police on a pursuit that ended in a parking lot off Evelyn Street near downtown, where he exchanged gunfire with four Rutland officers. Louras was pronounced dead at Rutland Medical Center a short time later.

There were no other injuries reported from the incidents.

On Wednesday, Vermont State Police said four officers who fired on Louras have been placed on leave per standard procedure. They were identified as:

Rutland City Police Sgt. Adam Lucia;

Rutland City Sgt. Kenneth Mosher;

Rutland City Cpl. Elias Anderson;

Rutland Town Police Deputy Chief Ted Washburn.

Police also released a photo of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle allegedly used by Christopher Louras.

The Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle used by Christopher Louras, 33, of Rutland during an exchange of gunfire with police Tuesday morning.

Police said Nicholas Louras died from gunshot wounds. The results of his autopsy have not yet been released.