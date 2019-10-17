Police say body found on roof of Burlington building was a suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington Police say a 28-year-old South Burlington whose body was found Monday on the roof of the downtown Parkhill Building took his own life.

Police say they found the body shortly after 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man appeared to be sleeping on the roof of 202 Main Street. The building houses several bars and restaurants, including Mr. Mike’s Pizza, Sidebar and Mirabelles.

Police said the man appeared to use a firearm. They say there is no threat to the public.