HARTFORD, VT – A women’s dead body was found at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to the report of a body located at the center in Hartford. Upon arrival the body was determined to be a deceased female. The Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Officials said the discovery appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the surrounding communities.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.