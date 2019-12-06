Police bomb squad called to Vermont school for suspected grenade

The Vermont State Police bomb squad was called to the Rochester Elementary School on Thursday after staff members confiscated what appeared to be hand grenade from a student.

Students were moved to a different section of the building while police and bomb technicians examined the device, which was determined to be an inert practice grenade that could not explode.

Officials say it does not appear that a specific threat was made in connection to the device, and they did not say how the student obtained it. Because of the student’s age, police said the incident is being handled by school officials and no charges are expected to be filed.