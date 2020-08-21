Police: Boy, 5, dies in apparent drowning in Waterbury Reservoir

WATERBURY, Vt. – Vermont State Police say a 5-year-old Burlington boy died after an apparent drowning at Little River State Park.

The call initially came in as a missing child, just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

When first responders arrived, life-saving measures were being performed on Henry Beaird. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the boy had been camping with this parents when he went missing, and was located a short time later, unresponsive, in the Waterbury Reservoir.

An autopsy will be performed.