Police: Colchester man arrested in deadly hit and run

HIGHGATE, Vt. – Police have arrested a man they say hit and killed a woman who was walking her dog, before taking off.

It happened after 9 a.m., at the intersection of Hannah and Durkee Road in Highgate. Wendy Lambert, 57, died from her injuries.

Police say Lambert’s husband gave officers a description of the vehicle, as the bumper was ripped off in the crash and the license plate was still attached. Minutes later, Vermont State Police found and arrested the suspect.

The driver was identified as Regon Lowe, 21, of Colchester. Lowe admitted to troopers, he was involved in the crash.

Lowe is being held in jail on Gross Negligent Operation with Death Resulting and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Death Resulting. He’s being held on $25,000 bail.