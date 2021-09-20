Police continue investigation of threat that shut down two South Burlington schools

South Burlington Police say the alleged threat by armed students that led to the lockdown of two schools was made through “virtual communication.”

The September 16 incident involved a gun and a knife, said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke. The threat was made by students on the campus of South Burlington High School and F.H. Tuttle Middle School on Dorset Street. The schools were locked down as officers from South Burlington Police and Vermont State troopers arrived, some carrying shotguns and wearing helmets and ballistic vests.

No one was injured.

“The nature of the threat combined with the fact that the involved parties were on campus lead to the lock down,” Burke said in an email update on the case.

Burke said police located three male juveniles who allegedly made the threat, but the weapons reportedly involved have not been located. He said the investigation is ongoing and that he expects more details about the nature of the threat and the relationship of students involved will emerge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sarah Supermeau at ssuperneau@southburlingtonpolice.org or via phone at (802) 846-4158.