Plattsburgh, NY — New York State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of 45-year-old Monique Yanulauvich that started just after 5:30 pm on Thursday. Police discovered her body inside of a car in the parking lot between the La Quinta and Champlain National Bank on Plaza Boulevard.

An employee at the La Quinta said that the police surveyed the inside of the car, then quickly shut the doors and returned to the car in hazmat suits. One witness came out of her hotel room to see the scene.

“We thought someone had gotten hit or something,” said Kristen Brunell. “We grabbed the baby and ran out the door and we realized that it was actually someone in the car that had been dead and the door of the vehicle was open.”

Multiple witnesses including Brunell say that the car that Yanulauvich was found in had been parked there for the duration of the day before police showed up. Police want to talk to anyone who may have had contact with the victim.

An autopsy was planned for today, however, there have been no updates provided. The Town Supervisor says the public does not need to worry as this was an isolated incident.