Plattsburgh, NY — The Plattsburgh Police are continuing their investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Saturday night. Authorities have deemed this a homicide after a family member found 40-year-old Melissa Myers dead in her home on Boyton Ave.

Interim Plattsburgh Police Chief Bud York held a press conference Thursday to discuss the investigation and believes drugs have a connection to the case. “She did not die from natural causes,” said Chief York. “It’s obvious to us how she died and she didn’t do it to herself. The big question is who else was in the house?”

New York State Police divers searched the water for evidence Thursday. “You have to remember whoever is involved is going to have blood on them so we as good cops how do you think to get rid of it, you wash it off if you don’t want anyone to see.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the death, though police say they have identified suspects. “I can let the public know that we narrowed it down to a group of individuals.”

Chief York says most of the people that were involved are local and they do not believe it is gang-related. “But always our next step is to get the bad guy, we think we could do that and we think we are heading in the right direction, and I think the community doesn’t have anything to fear the police are out doing their job, and hopefully the community will see that all these agencies working together is the way it should be done.”

Plattsburgh Police say if you have any information or video that could help solve this case give them a call.