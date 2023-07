Corinth, NY – Vermont State Police say six windows featured in the ‘Beetlejuice 2’ set were stolen from storage at the Northeast Slopes ski area on Thursday.

Investigators say the windows were donated to Northeast Slopes after the set was taken down.

Several days ago, a lamppost and abstract sculpture were also stolen from the set, and the stolen items have not been returned or recovered.

Officials are urging anyone with information about any of the thefts to contact Vermont State Police.