Police: Elderly New York man found dead in vehicle

GRAFTON, Vt. – An autopsy is planned for an 83-year-old man found dead in his vehicle on Middletown Road in Grafton, Vermont.

A caretaker called police after finding the vehicle, just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say right now it appears Anthony Spinelli of Salem, New York, went off the road and become stuck in the field. It is not clear whether he died due to natural causes or hypothermia.

Police say there is nothing to indicate this is suspicious.

The Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office, Grafton Fire and Rescue, and the Assistant Medical Examiner were all contacted.