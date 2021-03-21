Police: Fletcher man found dead along road died of hypothermia

A 60-year-old Vermont man who was found dead along a road in Fletcher died of hypothermia, Vermont State Police say.

Sergio Raychstock had walked away from his Fletcher home some time Thursday night or early Friday morning and was not dressed for the cold weather. Investigators believe that he fell in a driveway, was unable to get back up and ultimately died from exposure to the cold.

An autopsy was performed Saturday. Police say Raychstock had injuries to his face and hands that were consistent with a fall.