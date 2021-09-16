Police gather at South Burlington High School after an incident

When we arrived on campus Thursday afternoon, South Burlington Middle and High School students had just been released for the day, at the normal time. A Couple of hours earlier, the school was locked down.

“Basically the entire time we had no information and we were kinda just hiding,” Jaxon French, a student said.

French is a freshman at the high school. He said he was in the hallway when the announcement came in and he ran into a classroom.

“I texted and called my parents and they assured me that everything would be okay,” French said.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said it was a parent who they initially heard from.

“It was a little layered on how this came in,” Burke said. “A student called a parent and the parent called 911. So we have to work that chain of events back down”

Burke said three male students threatened three others, and there appeared to be a weapon. But a weapon was not found and no one was injured.

“The victims and all of whom, victims and persons of interest are all juvilies are also being interviewed by detectives to determine what level of criminality took place here,” Burke said.

Superintendent David Young released a statement that read, “School and police officials continue to collaborate on all elements of this matter which is still being investigated…The protocols we put in place to secure the school worked as planned.”

French said his teachers said his teachers seemed in control.

“They were trying to get us to be as serious as possible, which I guess worked because it turned out okay,” French said.

The students were released at their normal time.