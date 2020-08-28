Police: Girl, 9, dies after SUV hits her bike

JERICHO, Vt. – Vermont State Police say a 9-year-old girl, who was riding her bike, died after she was hit by an SUV Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 on Route 15 at the intersection of Lawrence Heights in Jericho.

Police say the driver of the SUV, Keith Thibault, 58, of California told them when the bike got on the road from Lawrence Heights, he couldn’t avoid the collision.  Police say speed and impairment do not appear to be involved.

The victim, who is from Jericho, has not been identified.

Route 15 was closed for about four hours following the crash.

